What do you enjoy about teaching?

As a speech pathologist within the school setting, I feel fortunate that my role allows me to experience the growth of a child, often for more than just one school year. I get to see them grow in many ways: They become taller, sillier and more mature, and grow in skills of communication and academics. I also enjoy the energy children bring to a space and the community that an educational setting provides. I greatly enjoy the children and parents I work with, but also I enjoy my days within the building, collaborating and working with my colleagues.

How do you create and incorporate curriculum that's engaging for your students?

I serve a variety of children that range in age, grade, ability level, personality and character. I love that my job as an SLP allows me to engage with all types of children with different needs and interests. It allows me to be creative in how I structure activities, use therapy materials and approach therapy. Each child possesses different interests, strengths, weaknesses and experiences learning in a different way. My role in the school setting requires me to be incredibly individualized and intentional with the treatment of each child I interact with. I use fun games, art, Legos, technology and food to engage them in therapeutic intervention.

What's a memorable pastime in the classroom for you?

I love seeing children “graduate” from speech. Aforementioned, often I spend years building and maintaining relationships with children and their families, so it’s really bittersweet to see a child work off of my caseload. Though I miss interactions with my “speech graduates,” I take such pride in their success and their hard work to bridge what once seemed like an impossible gap. I love when they fist-bump or hug me in the halls as well as when they stop by my room to say hello and to grab a piece of candy off my desk long after they “graduate.”

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I welcome the opportunity to grow as time ticks, but am careful to remain in the moment as that happens. In five years, I see myself as an SLP who will have experienced a tremendous amount of learning and growth. I see a future within Owasso Public Schools and hope to continue to leave a mark on the hearts and minds of the children I work with. Education is worthwhile work to me, and I hope that as time ticks away, I’ll continue to be a contributor to it.

What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?