What do you enjoy about teaching?

My absolute favorite thing about my job is the relationships formed with my students, their families and my coworkers. I believe strong relationships are vital in the teaching profession, and I strive to create those bonds with my students from day one. I love watching my students grow, not only the year they are in my classroom, but years beyond as well. I also love the fact that every single day is a new day. Everyone gets a do-over and every morning offers a fresh start. Because of my students and my fellow coworkers, I truly look forward to going to work every single day, and I know that’s a luxury not many people are able to have.

What initially inspired you to become a teacher?

I vividly remember so many of my teachers growing up, and they have all left a lasting impact on who I am, not only as an educator, but as a person and as a mom. I, of course, remember the academics taught, but my best memories are the way they treated me as a student and person and all of the fun things we did in their classrooms. I remember thinking at an early age I wanted to be the type of teacher so many of my teachers were for me, and I try to remember that daily and bring that into my teaching practices.

Provide an example of how you overcame a challenge/setback in the classroom.

The biggest challenge thus far has been teaching virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic. I look back at that time now and think about how far we’ve come and how much we were able to accomplish as educators, but I know this is only because of the tenacity of my students, their families and my coworkers. It was a true pleasure to see everyone come together during this time and know that we were all in it together. My students and their families blew me away with how resilient they were during that time, and with how much they learned in the world of technology.

What's your favorite subject/curriculum to teach?

My all-time favorite subject to teach is reading. There are so many parts of this subject that I love, but my favorite time of day is our read aloud time. I remember how much I loved my teachers reading to me when I was in elementary school, so I try to recreate those feelings for my students. I love calling them all to the carpet and reading out loud to them using different expressions and character voices. I love seeing them so engaged and invested in a story, and most of all, I love the classroom community this time creates. I also love sharing picture books with my students.

What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?

Being selected … is truly the biggest honor I could receive. I work with so many outstanding educators and administrators who are experts in their field and truly care about their students, and to be chosen from my site means more than words can express. There are so many teachers at Stone Canyon who are beyond deserving of this honor, so I am completely humbled. Owasso is a wonderful place to teach, and I am so thankful for the opportunity to call Owasso home.