What do you enjoy about teaching?

My favorite thing about teaching is the relationships I have with my students. Each morning, I greet them and then I find time to connect with each one throughout the day. This could be a quick conversation about a pet or something that happened at basketball practice. I love learning about them and the things they are interested in. As a class, we learn together and we laugh together. Every day is something new in third grade.

The relationships with my students develop in the classroom and extend to their families. It’s a joy to have a younger sibling of a student. In addition, I enjoy seeing my students and their families in the community. It’s an honor to be a small part of a child’s educational journey and support them for years to come.

What projects are you working on for your students that you're proud of?

In our classroom, we follow the same daily routine. However, the minor things bring my students joy. For example, the other day, we wrote on our desks with dry-erase markers instead of completing our math assignment on paper. They were so excited; I think they forgot we were doing math.

Each day after lunch, I also read out loud to my students. We all look forward to this time together. We are excited to learn about the characters and see what will happen next in the story.

One significant skill that we learn in third grade is multiplication. At Hodson, we have stories, songs and rhymes to help us memorize math facts. Multiplication Bingo is a class favorite to help us practice. It’s fun to watch them giggle and laugh as they say the rhyme while completing problems.

How would your students describe you as a teacher?

My third-grade students describe me as “nice,” “kind” and “fun.” But I hope they feel how much I care about them and how important they are to me.

What makes teaching at Owasso Public Schools special?

One of the main reasons my husband and I chose to live in Owasso was because of Owasso Public Schools. Our children have received and continue to receive an exceptional education. Year after year, they have teachers who are passionate about teaching and invested in their academic success.

As an educator in Owasso Public Schools, I feel supported and valued by our administration and our community. I believe this is why Owasso has such an excellent school system.

What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?

It’s an incredible honor to be Hodson Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year. Each day, I work alongside outstanding educators who work tirelessly to support and educate our students. I am humbled to represent the teachers of Hodson.