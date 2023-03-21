What do you enjoy about teaching?

I enjoy the relationships that I build with my students. As the computer teacher, my students are with me from kindergarten until fifth grade. I love building and fostering those relationships as they move to the next grade level. It is such a joy to watch them grow socially, emotionally and academically.

Where do you draw your inspiration for education from?

My inspiration comes from collaborating with my colleagues. To be able to collaborate on a project or an idea with your peers is exciting, then to see your students engaging in that collaborative project is an awe-inspiring moment.

How would you want your students to describe you?

I hope my students would describe me as being someone who was caring and encouraging and believes in them.

What's your favorite time/moment of your day?

My favorite time of the day is at the beginning of each of my classes. I love to welcome my students with a smile, hello or hug as they enter my classroom. My favorite moment is when I introduce a new technology skill to my students. I love the class discussions that follow and when a student has that “aha” moment when working with that skill.

What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?

I’m truly honored to receive Smith Teacher of the Year from my colleagues. I am lucky to work with the best of the best at Smith Elementary! Daily, I witness my colleagues loving and pouring into our students and the difference they make. Many words come to mind as I reflect on this honor, but the one that keeps coming to the top is “grateful.”