What do you enjoy about teaching?

As a speech pathologist within the school setting, I feel fortunate that my role allows me to experience the growth of a child, often for more than just one school year. I get to see them grow in many ways: They become taller, sillier and more mature, and grow in skills of communication and academics. I also enjoy the energy children bring to a space and the community that an educational setting provides. I greatly enjoy the children and parents I work with, but also I enjoy my days within the building, collaborating and working with my colleagues.

How do you create and incorporate curriculum that's engaging for your students?

I serve a variety of children that range in age, grade, ability level, personality and character. I love that my job as an SLP allows me to engage with all types of children with different needs and interests. It allows me to be creative in how I structure activities, use therapy materials and approach therapy. Each child possesses different interests, strengths, weaknesses and experiences learning in a different way. My role in the school setting requires me to be incredibly individualized and intentional with the treatment of each child I interact with. I use fun games, art, Legos, technology and food to engage them in therapeutic intervention.

What's a memorable pastime in the classroom for you?

I love seeing children “graduate” from speech. Aforementioned, often I spend years building and maintaining relationships with children and their families, so it’s really bittersweet to see a child work off of my caseload. Though I miss interactions with my “speech graduates,” I take such pride in their success and their hard work to bridge what once seemed like an impossible gap. I love when they fist-bump or hug me in the halls as well as when they stop by my room to say hello and to grab a piece of candy off my desk long after they “graduate.”

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I welcome the opportunity to grow as time ticks, but am careful to remain in the moment as that happens. In five years, I see myself as an SLP who will have experienced a tremendous amount of learning and growth. I see a future within Owasso Public Schools and hope to continue to leave a mark on the hearts and minds of the children I work with. Education is worthwhile work to me, and I hope that as time ticks away, I’ll continue to be a contributor to it.

What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?

To be held in such high regard from the people who have taken the time to get to know me and those who surround me daily means a great deal. I love where I work, what I do and the people I get to do it all with. It’s a dream working for Northeast Elementary and OPS. I am honored to have been noted as someone who is working hard and cares for kids within a phenomenal district and amongst some of the greatest educators in Oklahoma.