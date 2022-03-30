Owasso Teacher of the Year: Grace McEndarfer reflects on trials, triumphs in education journey

An Owasso teacher’s challenging journey to overcome learning struggles at an early age has helped paved the way for her success in the classroom.

Grace McEndarfer was named Owasso Public Schools’ 2021-22 Teacher of the Year at the district’s annual award ceremony on Tuesday — an accolade she attributes to her resolve in the face of adversity.

“I have dyslexia and dysgraphia, so growing up it made reading and writing and grammar and mathematics incredibly difficult for me,” McEndarfer said. “I really credit my mom’s commitment to me as being a champion for my growth and my story, and so to be able to do that for my students now feels deeply personal and deeply meaningful.”

The second grade Bailey Elementary teacher accepted the award from 2020-21 Teacher of the Year Danielle Petty in front of friends and family at Tuesday’s ceremony, held at Owasso High School’s Mary Glass Performing Arts Center.

She was among 15 Owasso teachers selected as top educators at their respective school sites for going above and beyond to serve their students and their community.

“It is overwhelming to represent this phenomenal district,” McEndarfer said. “It is such an immense pleasure to truly be highlighted amongst a litany of incredible teachers. To have this moment of success feels like it’s not just for myself, but to give hope to my students that truly anything is possible.”

McEndarfer, who has taught at Bailey since the 2018-19 school year, fosters a unique and interactive atmosphere for her pupils to help personalize their learning experience.

Each student, for example, participates in a book club at their appropriate level to reinforce reading, vocabulary and comprehension skills. She also works to include multiple modalities of learning that incorporate auditory, visual and kinesthetic opportunities for students, many times in the form of song.

Along with her duties in the classroom, McEndarfer is in her second year of serving as the second grade team-lead for Bailey, where she helps create frameworks that benefit each of the nine elementary schools across the district.

“The love she (Miss McEndarfer) has for her students and colleagues is evident in her mindfulness to cultivate kindness in her classroom and at her school site,” OPS interim Superintendent Margaret Coates said in a news release. “She truly makes all of her students feel safe and loved, which is necessary for the highest levels of learning to occur and something her students will cherish for a lifetime.”

McEndarfer will complete the application process to be considered for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year over the next several weeks. She is the first OPS District Teacher of the Year from Bailey Elementary.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.