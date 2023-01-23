Owasso teacher of the year: Glynda Loffer, Ator Elementary, special education

What do you enjoy about being a teacher?

Watching kids fall in love with learning is an awe-inspiring sight. The moment when all the pieces come together and they realize they can learn, it is the best. To see their interest in learning grow because they know they can, that is the moment.

Tell me how you bring learning to life for your students.

I use things that are relevant to their lives to teach them. We use real-life examples to learn new sounds and words, to count money, to learn life skills, everything really. We use movement and hand signals to help us learn in a fun way.

How would your students describe you and why?

Funny, energetic, tough but fair and loving. I try to make learning fun while impressing upon them how important education is to their future. Knowledge is something that no one can take away from you. If they want to better their life, education is key. The kids know that I love them and advocate for them every chance I get. They have value and I try to show them that each day. I want every child to know they are loved and important and that they matter.

What’s a recent project that you’re proud of implementing in the classroom?

We have a Writer of the Month. Many of our students have a weekly writing assignment and they are getting quite good. I go over each writing topic and select one to be displayed on our door. I type it out, print it with a special background, laminate it and hang it on our door so everyone can enjoy their work. They love seeing their work displayed, and I love seeing their pride and confidence grow.

What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?

I am deeply humbled and grateful. The only profession I can remember being interested in was teaching. It was more than an interest; it was my goal to one day become a teacher. I am very happy to say that I am living my dream every day. My kids are the best. Year after year, I get to work with students that show me new ways to see the world, teach me how to be a better teacher and inspire me to be a better human. I am a product of the loving and talented Owasso teachers I worked with as an assistant. Their generosity with their time and experience was and continues to be extremely beneficial to me. Their legacy continues in the wonderful teachers we have today. I am blessed to work with the exceptional teachers in our building and in our district. It is truly an honor that I still can’t quite believe.