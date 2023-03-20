What do you enjoy about teaching?

I love the moments when students know they are becoming better math students because they have dug deep and persevered. Seeing them build confidence and believe in themselves is the best part of teaching.

Where do you draw your inspiration for education from?

Everywhere! I am constantly evaluating my students’ learning and my teaching practices, so if I see or hear of something better on social media or through my amazing colleagues, I incorporate it into my classroom.

How would you want your students to describe you?

I hope when students leave my classroom, they know I loved having them in class and know I will be cheering them on all along their journey. I also hope they felt challenged and like they were better mathematicians because of what they learned in our classroom.

What's your favorite time/moment of your day?

Lunch because there can be anywhere between five and 15 students in my classroom eating. Students eat lunch in class with me to visit or work on math. Either way, it is a time that I get to know my students even better, and I love it.

What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?

It is truly an honor because I work with so many amazing teachers at the Owasso 6th Grade Center, and they chose me to represent them. It is humbling, for sure.