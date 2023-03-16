What do you enjoy about teaching?

I love getting to know the students one on one. I get to do that in the library, whether they are picking out a book or getting their Chromebooks fixed.

What major obstacle have you overcome in the classroom?

When I first started teaching here, I didn't have a classroom. I would use a teacher's classroom while they were on their planning period. I taught literature and it was tough getting from classroom to classroom. It really made me appreciate my classroom the next year.

How do you stay inspired/motivated throughout each day?

I teach with amazing humans at the Owasso 7th Grade Center. I am also among a team of librarians that are so good at their jobs. We all want our students to be lifelong readers and learners.

What do you learn from your students?

I learn something from seventh graders every day. They teach us anything from technology to the latest dances. They are becoming mini adults, and we get to see them change before our eyes.

What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?

It is such an honor. I have loved this school for so long and have so much respect for my fellow teachers and administration. They are my family.