Owasso teacher of the year: Amber Hatch, Bailey Elementary, kindergarten

What do you enjoy about teaching?

What brings me the most joy about teaching is seeing the growth that happens throughout a year. Whether that's reflected in my students learning how to read or write or even how to build a block tower taller than they are or cut with scissors for the first time. Kindergarten students come in with a variety of exposure to school and learning. It’s so fun to see their love of learning begin. It’s the joy on my students’ faces when they discover what they can do that makes me love being a teacher the most.

In what ways would you describe your classroom?

My classroom is colorful and bright and fun. It’s busy and often loud, but it’s structured and routined. We play, sing, read and make art, but we also work hard. I like my students to have clear expectations and to be able to find their independence and take ownership of their learning. It’s a place where everyone can come and feel welcome, but also find success.

What project are you proud of that is helping your students learn/engage?

My favorite part of teaching kindergarten is that our students come in and begin learning about how letters and sounds build words and words build sentences. It’s amazing to watch 5- and 6-year-old students build the foundation to being readers and writers.

How would your students describe you as a teacher?

I think my students would say that I’m caring and that I love them. More than anything that they learn all year, I want them to know who is in their corner and cheering them on. Our community is the most important part of our classroom because we truly are a family. I believe we can accomplish so much when we work together.

What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?

It is very humbling to be named as Bailey’s Teacher of the Year. I think that my colleagues are the absolute best in the profession, and to be recognized as a great teacher by those who I learn from and look up to is truly such an honor.