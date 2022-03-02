Owasso teacher Natalie Bird earns Tex Richardson Engineering & Science Guidance Award

Owasso 8th Grade Center teacher Natalie Bird recently received the Tex Richardson Engineering & Science Guidance Award.

The annual accolade is presented jointly by the Tulsa Engineering Foundation and Oklahoma Engineering Foundation.

Bird, a STEM teacher, earned the award for her excellent and continuing work in engineering and science career guidance. She has guided students to compete in the Tulsa Engineering Challenge, SeaPerch, Drones, Gingerbread House Competitions and other STEM-related activities such as Kites and Sonia Kovalevsky Day, to name a few.

Bird is the third Owasso educator to earn the award and the second to do so in the last six years, with 7th Grade Center STEM teacher Jennifer Farley honored in 2017.

The Tex Richardson Engineering & Science Guidance Award was established in 1992 to recognize teachers and engineers in Oklahoma who demonstrate exceptional service in guidance activities, and is in memory of the late Tex Richardson who inspired so many in his years of guidance service.

Normally two annual awards (one to a teacher and one to an engineer) are presented at the Tulsa E-Week Student Breakfast during the National Engineers Week in February.