Owasso teacher Chelsea Archie joins Leadership Tulsa’s 2022 Thrive Tulsa cohort

An Owasso teacher is making waves outside the walls of her local school building.

Chelsea Archie, who works as a science teacher at the Owasso 7th Grade Center, was recently accepted into Thrive Tulsa’s 2022 class.

Archie is among 21 Tulsa-area professionals who joined this year’s (Class 5) Thrive Tulsa team, hosted by Leadership Tulsa, to collaborate on various community impact projects and develop critical leadership skills.

“I decided to join the Thrive Class 5 Leadership Tulsa cohort because I believe in public education and am invested in this community,” Archie said.

In addition to teaching, Archie also co-owns Oklahoma Toffee Company, a small business that supports Oklahoma teachers by providing supplies for their classrooms.

She said she is excited to take part in the Thrive Tulsa program, which she feels will help improve her knowledge of both education and entrepreneurship.

“Working with a cohort of professionals from various backgrounds and experiences will help me to better understand the problems that public education is facing,” Archie said. “My desire is to make an impact in public schools and be a voice for educators in our region.”

“Congratulations to those selected to Class 5,” Leadership Tulsa said in a Facebook post.

