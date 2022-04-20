Owasso students showcase unique collection of sketches, sculptures at OVA’s UNITE Art Show

Ella Purdum was excited to see her artwork showcased in the main hallway of Owasso High School this week.

Her piece, titled “Three Lives,” is among about 2,000 creative sketches and sculptures crafted by students across the district, on display at the school as part of Owasso Visual Art’s UNITE Art Show through the end of the month.

Purdum’s project, which she describes as a non-traditional self-portrait, resembles a trio of personalities that she closely identifies with, surrounded by a collection of dried rose petals.

“I like to think I have three different parts of my life. I have dance, which I’m very involved in, and I have my time, and I have my best friend,” she said. “And I’ve always loved flowers; I think I’m delicate like the flowers.”

Braydon Inman, a senior, also created a digital movie poster, “The Death Devil,” which tells the story of Krolovar, one of many characters Inman has put to the drawing board during his high school art career.

“He (Krolovar) was tormented for 10,000 years of his life, and overnight he suddenly gains abilities that no one has seen for several thousands of years,” Inman said. “I like just making characters and stories.”

Purdum and Inman are among hundreds of 6th-12th grade students who participated in this year’s UNITE program, exhibiting a variety of 2-D and 3-D works ranging from wacky and weird to calm and collective.

OHS Visual Arts Department Chair Kay Bratcher is overseeing the fourth annual event, and said she is proud to see all the students’ artwork come to fruition through the project, which is about a year in the making.

“The kids work so hard,” Bratcher said. “Just to be able to let the kids come bring their parents and their siblings and show off what they’ve been doing all year in the art room, it’s just really rewarding to see.”

Judges of the program will choose 40 art pieces for best in show. Likewise, 28 selected works are on sale for spectators to purchase, with the proceeds going to benefit Owasso Special Olympics.

OVA’s UNITE Art Show will be held through April 29 during open school hours into the evenings at Owasso High School.

