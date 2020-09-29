Owasso students receive Oklahoma City Community Foundation scholarships

The Oklahoma City Community Foundation recently awarded $77,800 in scholarships to 27 Tulsa County high school graduates for the 2020-21 academic year through the state’s largest independent scholarship program.

Two Owasso High School students — LaShell Davis and Ashley Hillman — both received the Oklahoma Youth With Promise Scholarship.

Designed to help a diverse range of students with higher education expenses, OCCF scholarships offer students the ability to pursue careers or colleges they may not have had the opportunity to pursue otherwise.

“With the cost of college soaring and the economic impact caused by the chaos of the pandemic, paying for college is a major concern for students,” said Nancy Anthony, OCCF president.

In total, the organization awarded $2.5 million in scholarships to 799 students throughout the state for the 2020-21 academic year.

“We offer more than 150 scholarship opportunities established by generous donors,” Anthony said. “Because each scholarship is invested for long-term support, they can continue to provide unwavering financial support for students, even in the unpredictable times we are faced with now.”