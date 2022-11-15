Owasso students place at Northeast District AFR Speech Contest

Four Owasso students placed in their respective categories at the American Farmers & Ranchers Northeast District Speech Contest held in Sapulpa on Nov. 8.

Ryland Mosley placed second and Seth Van took third in the Intermediate Agriscience category, and Ella Hasselbring placed first and Alyssa Henry took fifth in the Senior Agriscience category.

This marks the 77th year of the statewide contest. The event has gone through different changes over the years, but has maintained its central agricultural theme. Varying by grade level, this year’s speech categories are AFR/OFU, Agricultural Policy, Agribusiness, Natural Resources, and Agri-Science. All students, grades four through 12, are eligible to compete.

Nearly 500 students will compete in AFR district speech contests this season, resulting in more than 160 finalists advancing to the state contest held Dec. 3 at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.

“Public speaking is one of the most valuable skills young people can gain for their future careers,” said AFR Cooperative President Scott Blubaugh. “We are honored to host the 77th Annual AFR Speech Contest, which has a long-standing tradition of fostering professionalism and confidence in Oklahoma’s youth.”

The AFR Annual Speech Contest is just one of many AFR Youth Program traditions. The organization also hosts a youth leadership summit, statewide scholarships, livestock judging and grading competitions, and many other development opportunities.