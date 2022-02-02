Owasso students participate, place in Oklahoma Scholastic Art & Writing Awards

Several Owasso students participated and placed in the 2021 Oklahoma Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, hosted by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, recognizes students in seventh through 12th grades with exceptional artistic and literary talent. The program gives students opportunities for exhibition, publication and scholarships.

The Owasso High School Art department entered 21 pieces in the annual program, and nine students were awarded for their efforts.

Six students received honorable mentions, including Aidan Green (comic art), Alex Valouch (painting), Jaynetao Yang (sculpture), Joseph Stephens (digital art), Morganne Grobe (drawing and illustration) and Trinity Concepcion (comic art).

Two others students — Amy Merrick (digital art) and Raegan Whitewater (mixed media) — earned a Silver Key, and Cierra Rizzatto (painting) received a Gold Key.

Rizzatto will now advance to nationals to compete with the top award winners throughout the country. Of the 275 students across the state of Oklahoma that submitted work, 24 individual students received the Gold Key.