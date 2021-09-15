Owasso students named to honor rolls at Southern New Hampshire University

Southern New Hampshire University named several students to its summer 2021 president's list.
Three Owasso students — Ethan Morgan, Ashley Yartz and Sandra Garcia — made the prestigious list at the private university, located in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.700 and above are named to the president's list.
Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.