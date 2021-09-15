 Skip to main content
Owasso students named to honor rolls at Southern New Hampshire University
 Courtesy of SNHU

Southern New Hampshire University named several students to its summer 2021 president's list.

Three Owasso students — Ethan Morgan, Ashley Yartz and Sandra Garcia — made the prestigious list at the private university, located in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.700 and above are named to the president's list.

Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

