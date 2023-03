Wichita State University recently announced the names of more than 3,500 students who made the dean's honor roll for fall 2022.

Owasso students Allison Woller, Gillian Tredway, Katie Mansard, Kiera Snodgrass, Mackenzie Kessler and Morganne Grobe were all named to the list at the Wichita, Kansas-based school.

To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.