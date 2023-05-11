A group of Owasso seventh graders recently received statewide acclaim for their creative efforts in the classroom.

Several students participated and placed in National Geographic Society’s Slingshot Challenge, in which they created a one-minute video outlining an innovative solution to a current environmental issue that they’re passionate about.

They engaged in the project under the guidance of Owasso 7th Grade Center teacher Zena Lewis, who is a National Geographic Certified Educator.

Chase Dwiggins, Wesley Hert and Jamison Watts placed second for their video, “Lights Out,” which advocates for the reduction of light pollution around large bodies of water to help preserve marine life reliant on natural moonlight for survival.

Lauren Stringer also placed third for her video, “Singapore Light Pollution,” which addresses the same issue but in more populated areas such as large cities.

“The thing most important from … the project was the skill of perseverance and leadership,” Dwiggins said. “It is an honor to have this opportunity with our group to have placed second.”

Stringer added: “Before this, I thought that light pollution wasn’t a problem; I finally realized what a big deal it is. I wouldn’t have had this opportunity if it wasn’t for Mrs. Lewis.”

In September 2019, Lewis also participated in National Geographic’s Explorer Connections program, which gave her students an opportunity to digitally interact with real explorers through live events.