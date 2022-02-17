Owasso students Malorie Williams, Abigail Young qualify for International Thespian Festival

Two performing arts students with the Owasso High School Theatre Department are gearing up for a memorable trip this summer.

Malorie Williams and Abigail Young both recently qualified to participate in the International Thespian Festival, scheduled to be held at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in June.

“I’m excited because I’ve never been to (inter)nationals,” said Williams, a senior who qualified for best in show in monologue. “I’ve been training to go since she was a sophomore, but COVID happened, so I couldn’t really do that, so that’s what I’m excited for is to finally experience it.”

Young, a junior, added, “I can’t wait to see all the other different kinds of people from literally all over perform their pieces, and no matter what happens, I think it’ll be just really great to be exposed to all of that.”

Both Owasso students will engage in a variety of workshops and exhibitions, and also participate in scholarship opportunities, during the annual event, which will convene hundreds of performing arts students across the nation to compete for top accolades.