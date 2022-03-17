 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Owasso students honored for academic excellence at Wichita State University

Wichita State University (copy)

Wichita State University

 Tulsa World File

Three Wichita State University students from Owasso were recently honored.

Mackenzie Kessler and Gillian Tredway were among 3,246 students named on the WSU dean’s honor roll for fall 2021.

To be included on the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.

Brian Joyce was also among more than 1,030 students who completed degrees for fall 2021 at the Wichita, Kansas-based school.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering.

