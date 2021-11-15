Owasso students honor military service members during Veterans Appreciation Week

Kyra Birdsong is one to stand tall with a smile.

Such was the case on Thursday when the Owasso freshman was tasked with holding a U.S. Navy flag during a special Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday.

“Veterans Day means showing thanks to the people who have given their lives to our freedom,” she said, “honoring the men and women who gave anything, ranging from a little to everything for our country.”

Birdsong serves on a student committee alongside several other students, like Kaylee Arnold, who hosted last week’s special event in Owasso High School’s gymnasium.

“The veterans were super nice, and I enjoyed serving them,” Arnold said. “I have family in the military, and I was happy to celebrate with our veterans.”

Birdsong, Arnold and the rest of their fellow committee members put their passions and talents to good use, laboring around the clock to honor local men and women of the military.

“Those kids worked hard,” said Kresta Bowman, a longtime committee leader whose team invited dozens of veterans, including two World War II soldiers, to be a part of Thursday’s assembly.