Owasso students hone communication skills in RSU’s new advertising club

Owasson Madison Dunn has a passion for communication arts.
The Rogers State University senior recently joined the school’s new American Advertising Federation, which allows students to gain experience in networking, national competitions and exposure in the media industry.
“I’m going to RSU for a double major in Marketing and Graphic Design,” Dunn said, “so joining AAF seemed like a no-brainer.”
Dunn is among 20 new members of RSU’s 2021-22 charter class, which is affiliated with more than 4,000 college chapters designed to help members kick-start their careers in advertising-related industries.
“AAF gives me the opportunity to meet some of the leading professionals in the related fields and compete in national advertising competitions individually and with my classmates and friends,” Dunn said.
Hannah Sedgwick, also from Owasso, joined AAF at the Claremore-based school for similar reasons as Dunn, to hone her talents in the field of advertising.
“It gives me a hands-on experience to create with fellow students who have the same skill levels,” Sedgwick said. “I am also a recent transfer student, so it allows me to network with other students.”
Membership includes participation in RSU’s communications honor society, Alpha Delta Sigma, which recognizes scholastic achievement in advertising studies. Members are also allowed to enter projects to be considered for AAF Addy Awards in the spring.
“What we do in the organization, we focus on creating an ad for an already established brand,” Sedgwick said. “We then have the opportunity to share our project with the company with others in the national competition.”
Dunn added, “This gives me a great opportunity to network and make connections as well as gain experience working with a team and building my portfolio.”
Area students involved with AAF at RSU in addition to Dunn and Sedgwick include Mariah Davison, also from Owasso, and Emily Richardson from Collinsville.
More information about RSU’s Department of Communications can be found at rsu.edu/communications.