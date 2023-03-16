- School: Baylor University

- Location: Waco, Texas

- Year established: 1951

Baylor University's Armstrong Browning Library is a research center committed to the study of the lives of poets Elizabeth Barrett Browning and Robert Browning and their contributions to English literature.

The Brownings' love story began in the 1840s when Elizabeth, then a teenager, started to become more recognized for her published poems. Her second book contained lines of praise for the more well-established Robert, who, as a longtime reader of Elizabeth's poetry, wrote her a letter that said, "I love your verses with all my heart … and I love you, too." Elizabeth responded to Robert's note, and over the course of more than 500 letters they established a romance. Elizabeth's father disapproved of the relationship believing that Robert wanted to be with Elizabeth solely for her famed status. As a result, Elizabeth and Robert eloped at a church.

The library devoted to their works also holds several collections of other rare 19th-century texts.