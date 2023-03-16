More than 5,100 Baylor University students have been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list.
Three undergraduate Owasso students were recognized for their outstanding academic work during the semester at the Waco, Texas-based school.
Eli Hall and Clayton Hearn at the School of Engineering & Computer Science and Liz Price at the College of Arts & Sciences all received top honors.
Students who make BU’s dean’s list earned a minimum semester GPA of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.