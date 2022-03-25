 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Owasso students cook up creative dishes at Sodexo’s 2022 Future Chefs contest

A small group of Owasso students got creative in the kitchen this week.

They participated in Sodexo’s annual Future Chefs competition at Morrow Elementary School on Wednesday.

Sodexo, a facilities and foodservice management company, hosts the event in partnership with Owasso Child Nutrition every year to help students understand the importance of eating healthier and develop their interests and talents in the culinary field.

This year’s theme allowed students to create a dish inspired by their favorite book or movie in a friendly rivalry against their peers.

“Everybody had a great time; the kids were excited,” said Marcy Rutland, general manager for Owasso Child Nutrition. “It’s just a lot of fun for them. It’s a great community event. It just brings the whole district together to celebrate these kids.”

Jenisen Cunningham, who attends Morrow, took home first place for her Pineapple Smoothie Bowl. Giuliana Fors, an Ator Elementary student, also nabbed second place for her dish, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Fruit Pizza.

Each student was assigned a sous-chef to help them prepare their plates. Four judges critiqued their dishes based on nutrition, presentation and creativity.

Owasso elementary participants

Anna Osten, Barnes: Banana Bread

Brinley Smith, Hodson: Shredded Chicken Tacos

Giuliana Fors, Ator: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Fruit Pizza (2nd place)

Grace Bassett, Smith: Rhino Rampage Cowboy Casserole

Hadley Garner, Stone Canyon: Gluten Free Arepas

Ingrid Norris, Northeast: Queen of Hearts Tart

Jenisen Cunningham, Morrow: Pineapple Smoothie Bowl (1st place)

Michael Drew, Smith: Tiana’s Gumbo

Sophie Davis, Bailey: Wonton Taco Cups

Sydney Holmes, Bailey: Healthy Sesame Chicken

