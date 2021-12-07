Owasso students Callie Mosely, Ella Hasselbring place at AFR State Speech Contest

Two Owasso students placed in their respective categories at the American Farmers & Ranchers State Speech Contest in Stillwater on Dec. 4.
Ella Hasselbring placed third in the Intermediate Natural Resources category, and Callie Mosely placed fourth in the Senior Ag Policy category.
This marks the 76th year of the statewide contest. Varying by grade level, this year’s speech categories are AFR/OFU, Agricultural Policy, Agribusiness, Natural Resources, and Agri-Science. All students, grades four through 12, are eligible to compete.
Nearly 500 students will compete in AFR district speech contests this season, resulting in more than 160 finalists advancing to the state contest held Dec. 4 at Oklahoma State University (OSU) in Stillwater.
“Public speaking is one of the most valuable skills young people can gain for their future careers,” said AFR Cooperative President Scott Blubaugh. “We are honored to host the 76th Annual AFR Speech Contest, which has a long-standing tradition of fostering professionalism and confidence in Oklahoma’s youth.”