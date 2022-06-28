Owasso student earns national STEM award for designing innovative UV milk sterilizer

Nosrat Montaha, an upcoming freshman at Owasso High School, recently received nationwide acclaim.

Montaha was named a State Merit Winner of the 2022 3M Young Scientist Challenge, hosted by 3M and Discovery Education.

She was among 31 recipients across the country recognized by the two organizations for featuring outstanding innovations that utilize the power of STEM to improve the world.

The 3M Young Scientist Challenge asked students in grades 5-8 to identify an everyday problem in their classrooms or communities and submit a short video explaining the science behind their solution.

Montaha’s project — nicknamed “UMT,” which stands for Ultraviolet Milk Treatment — utilizes a new technique to safely sterilize milk on a widespread scale for those in need and in impoverished nations.

“Starting out, I was thinking of the time went to Bangladesh … pasteurization isn’t widespread there,” Montaha said. “I kind of thought, ‘What’s another method of making milk safe to drink that preserves the flavor?’”

Her project is a reflection of her passion for helping others, especially through projects like 3M Young Scientist Challenge, which gave her an opportunity to put her STEM skills to good use.

“There are a lot of kids out there and people out there who don’t have access to nutrients and are malnourished,” she said. “UMT utilizes ultraviolet light to deactivate and kill bacteria in milk, making it safe to drink.”

A diverse group of judges, including 3M scientists and leaders in education from across the country, evaluated entries, including Montaha’s, based on creativity, scientific knowledge and communication effectiveness.

“At 3M, we are committed to unlocking the power of our people, our science, and our ideas to reimagine what comes next,” Karina Chavez, senior vice president and chief strategy officer, said in a release. “We are thrilled to welcome the latest generation of finalists and honorable mention recipients, and we are energized by a future that embraces STEM-for-all and what it can do for the world around us.”

When asked what it means to be named a winner of the 3M Young Scientist Challenge, Montaha replied, “I was really surprised, and I feel really happy and I feel honored.

“I want to thank my STEM teacher, Mrs. Bird, because she really encouraged me, she helped me; my other teachers who helped encouraged me throughout the year; my mom and dad, my brother … and basically everyone else who helped me continue.”

Montaha, along with the other State Merit Winners, will receive special recognition on the 3M Challenge website and a one-of-a-kind technology prize pack.

