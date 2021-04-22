Owasso student David Seo named 2021 OMRF Fleming Scholar

The Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation has selected Owasso student David Seo as one of 12 Sir Alexander Fleming Scholars for 2021.

As a member of OMRF’s 65th Fleming class, Seo will work for eight weeks alongside Wan He Yoon, Ph.D., a scientist in OMRF’s Aging and Metabolism Research Program who studies the role of cellular health in neurodegenerative diseases.

At the program’s conclusion, Seo will author a scientific paper and deliver a presentation to the foundation’s research staff.

A panel of scientists chose the class based on their scientific achievements and demonstrated interest in a career in medical research. Seo is a biochemistry, molecular and cellular biology major at the University of Tulsa and a graduate of the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics.

“These students inject a sense of excitement and curiosity into our summers,” said OMRF Fleming Scholar Program coordinator Heather Rodriguez. With the program cancelled last summer, she said, “It was a group we sincerely missed seeing, and we’re glad to see them return.”