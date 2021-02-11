Owasso Strong Neighborhood Initiative sees ‘very challenging’ but ‘very impactful’ year in 2020

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Owasso Strong Neighborhood Initiative carried out a successful campaign in 2020.
“It was a very challenging year,” said Jerry Fowler, “but for Strong Neighborhoods, it was also a very impactful year.”
Fowler, neighborhood director for the City of Owasso, spoke at a recent council meeting about the organization, which develops plans and strategies for local developments, coordinates events like block parties and service programs, and beautifies properties and streets through volunteer efforts.
With over 50 registered neighborhoods and more than 8,700 households, OSNI put dozens of volunteers to work in 2020 — albeit in smaller, more socially distanced groups — who cleaned up debris in different areas to help preserve and beautify the community.
Urban Soul-Xtreme Youth of Owasso First Assembly is one of the local volunteer groups that have continued to partner with OSNI over the past decade. Last year, they helped Public Works restore a neighborhood pond, Owasso Fire clean up around Fire Station No. 2 and Recreation and Culture beautify the new Redbud Festival Park, to name a few projects.
“I cannot say enough about this group of youth that has helped us 11 years now in a row,” Fowler said at council. “I have seen some of these kids obviously grow up from when they were sixth graders, to now they’re out in our community working.”
In 2020, OSNI provided 10 grants totaling over $15,400 through its Neighborhood Matching Grant Program, administered by the Owasso Community Foundation, for beautification projects. To date, the organization has offered 89 grants totaling more than $76,400, with an overall neighborhood investment of nearly $206,600 and a total impact of over $283,000.
Last year’s grants helped paved the way for perimeter fencing at Crescent Ridge, an aeration system at Windsor Lake and neighborhood signs at Brentwood Village, as well as a new bench, picnic table, trash receptacle and planted trees at another neighborhood.
“This program has certainly grown in our years that we’ve offered this,” Fowler said. “We have hit record numbers as far as grants awarded, total grant funding, total neighborhood investment and total impact over the last couple years.”
Additionally, OSNI created a new website and interactive registered neighborhood map in 2020. It also hosted its 10th annual Neighborhood Leadership Conference on Jan. 23 — its first virtual meeting due to the coronavirus — which convened 33 leaders representing 26 neighborhoods.
“This volunteer group right here are the ones that are doing it day in and day out,” Fowler said. “They met some unusual challenges in 2020 … They were my highlight this year as our neighborhood leaders that are serving us every day out there as volunteers, 365 days.”
Owasso Mayor Bill Bush echoed Fowler’s sentiments about OSNI at council, complimenting him and his staff who organize recurring annual events like Owasso CAREs and Keep Owasso Clean.
“This is a great program,” Bush said. “Very important part of the city, a very important organization, and I appreciate you doing that, and again, I appreciate your volunteers.”
More information about OSNI can be found at cityofowasso.com/241/Neighborhoods.