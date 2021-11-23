Owasso Strong Neighborhood Initiative honored for beautification, sustainability efforts

Owasso Strong Neighborhood Initiative was recently recognized for its ongoing efforts in keeping the Owasso community clean.

The city-led organization — which coordinates events like block parties and service programs, and beautifies properties and streets through volunteer efforts — was named the Government Program-Municipality winner at Keep Oklahoma Beautiful’s 2021 Environmental Excellence Celebration earlier this month.

“They encourage sustainability and aim to prevent neighborhoods from deteriorating,” a KOB spokesperson said during the award ceremony. “OSNI’s work impacts everyone, allowing Owasso to be a community where residents are involved, engaged and care about its future.”

Over 50 registered neighborhoods and more than 8,700 households are registered with OSNI, which has served the local residents for the past 12 years.

Through its annual events like Owasso CARES and Keep Owasso Clean, OSNI coordinated 11 initiatives in 2021 with more than 300 volunteers working over 700 hours and hauling off more than 24 tons of debris.

This is the ninth year in the last 10 that OSNI, or one of its volunteers, has been recognized by KOB, which serves as a source of pride for Owasso Neighborhood Coordinator Jerry Fowler.