Owasso Strong Neighborhood Initiative honored for beautification, partnership efforts

The Owasso Strong Neighborhood Initiative was recognized at Keep Oklahoma Beautiful’s 32nd annual Environmental Excellence Celebration on Nov. 18.

OSNI, a city-led organization, coordinates events like block parties and service programs, and beautifies properties and streets through volunteer efforts.

This year, OSNI and Girl Scout Troop No. 661 were named the Youth Achievement Award-Group Winner for Keep Owasso Clean. The two partners teamed up in April 2015 to educate residents about the negative impact of littering and to promote Owasso as a litter-free community.

Mac Borgna, OSNI volunteer and neighborhood leader, also received the Affiliate Champion Award from Keep Oklahoma Beautiful. Borgna has lived in Owasso for 56 years and has been an active participant with OSNI and its various programs.

This marks the 10th of the last 11 years that an OSNI program, a volunteer partner or leader has received an award at Keep Oklahoma Beautiful’s Environmental Excellence Celebration.

“It is amazing and humbling for our community, Owasso, our volunteers and our leaders to be recognized statewide,” Owasso Neighborhood Coordinator Jerry Fowler said.

“I am grateful for those who have volunteered over the years at our cleanup events and for those who volunteer as neighborhood leaders each day. The positive impact they have made is another reason Owasso is a wonderful place to live-work-play.”

As of May 2022, Keep Owasso Clean, since its inception, has brought in 1,493 volunteers who have devoted a total of 2,670 hours collecting 814 bags of litter and 41 bags of recyclable items.

For more information on Keep Owasso Clean or to join its efforts, visit cityofowasso.com/564/Keep-Owasso-Clean.