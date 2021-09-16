Owasso Strong Neighborhood Initiative celebrates 25th annual Neighborhood Block Party

“25 years later — with Covid challenges — this program is still chugging along and is now part of Owasso’s Strong Neighborhood Initiative which expanded on that vision tenfold…plus much much more!”

In the last 12 years since OSNI took over the program in 2009, 240 total neighborhoods have participated, convening around12,900 residents, Fowler said. Likewise, an average of 22 block parties were held each year, with an average of 1,040 people attending each event.

This year, OSNI saw a decline in numbers due to the pandemic, he added, with eight neighborhoods taking part in the 25th anniversary and bringing together around 640 residents.

Despite the reduction, however, Fowler was still proud to see a steady turnout in some areas — including newcomers like The Champions East and West — where upwards of 100 people could be seen enjoying the outdoors with others.

“They (residents) found ways to still protect themselves out there,” he said. “I think the biggest thing was they still were able to get together and just have that sense of community within the neighborhood.”