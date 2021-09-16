Owasso Strong Neighborhood Initiative celebrates 25th annual Neighborhood Block Party

The City of Owasso’s Strong Neighborhood Initiative is celebrating 25 years of hosting its community-wide Neighborhood Block Party this month.
Every September, the City puts on the event, which helps citizens renew neighborhood awareness, exchange greetings and celebrate the importance of close relationships.
Since 1997, OSNI’s annual initiative has brought together thousands of residents across Owasso for a weekend of food, fun and fellowship — a timely tradition that Owasso Neighborhood Coordinator Jerry Fowler is thankful for.
“To think about a program that started back at that time and for it to have gone 25 years, I think that just speaks to what we’re trying to do with reaching out to our community,” Fowler said, “and building that … participation throughout our neighborhoods and with our residents.”
Tim Rooney, community development director at the time, and Marsha Hensley, permits clerk for the department, kicked off Owasso’s first block party. Today, Rooney, now serving as the city manager in Mustang, and Hensley, now the assistant city planner for Owasso, are seeing the impact of their efforts carry on throughout the years.
Rooney, in a Facebook post, said, “Owasso was a growing and dynamic community (still is) and this was a way to bring unity to both established and new neighborhoods with the goal that neighbors knew each other resulted in safer neighborhoods.
“25 years later — with Covid challenges — this program is still chugging along and is now part of Owasso’s Strong Neighborhood Initiative which expanded on that vision tenfold…plus much much more!”
In the last 12 years since OSNI took over the program in 2009, 240 total neighborhoods have participated, convening around12,900 residents, Fowler said. Likewise, an average of 22 block parties were held each year, with an average of 1,040 people attending each event.
This year, OSNI saw a decline in numbers due to the pandemic, he added, with eight neighborhoods taking part in the 25th anniversary and bringing together around 640 residents.
Despite the reduction, however, Fowler was still proud to see a steady turnout in some areas — including newcomers like The Champions East and West — where upwards of 100 people could be seen enjoying the outdoors with others.
“They (residents) found ways to still protect themselves out there,” he said. “I think the biggest thing was they still were able to get together and just have that sense of community within the neighborhood.”
Common activities over the weekend included different games like cornhole, fun at neighborhood pools, musical celebrations and more. Food trucks also made their debut in some neighborhoods as part of this year’s block party.