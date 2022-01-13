Owasso strength and conditioning specialist named adjunct instructor for RSU’s allied health program

Rogers State University’s Department of Health Sciences announced the hiring of Madeline Haralson as an adjunct instructor for the allied health program.

Haralson, the strength and conditioning specialist at Owasso High School, was appointed as the state director for the National High School Strength and Conditioning Association in December.

This association appoints a state director to represent all the coaches within each state in the United States. The state director is the voice for all coaches in the state, hosts statewide clinics and family days, presents coach of the year awards, assembles an advisory board and assists with the building of a statewide network.

“We are so pleased to bring Maddie onboard as one of our allied health instructors,” said Dr. Carla Lynch, department head and professor for the department of health sciences. “She brings several years of experience as a certified athletic trainer in area high schools and in higher education settings. Her energy for teaching is contagious.”

Haralson, who holds a bachelor’s in exercise science and a master’s in health sciences from Lindenwood University, said she is looking forward to joining RSU’s health program.