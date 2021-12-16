 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso stores close, shoplifting reported during hours-long power outage from wind damage Wednesday
0 Comments

Owasso stores close, shoplifting reported during hours-long power outage from wind damage Wednesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
owasso smith farm

A drone shot of Smith Farm Marketplace in Owasso.

 Mike Simons Tulsa World

Parts of Owasso experienced extensive power outages Wednesday afternoon due to wind damage, police say.

Most notably, stores and businesses off of 96th Street near Smith Farm Marketplace were affected by a blackout and closed for several hours until power was restored later that evening.

Traffic lights along 96th were also inoperable, causing heavy traffic congestion along the intersections near the Walmart and JCPenney storefronts.

Police say they also received several reports of suspects taking merchandise from affected stores during the hours-long outage.

Officers deployed to strategic locations around the store properties, while street crews handled traffic at the intersections and attempted repairs on the traffic signals.

At around 2 p.m., approximately 90% of the businesses in the affected areas had closed for the day, police say. Power was restored to the area just prior to 5:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert