Owasso Special Olympics nabs 53 medals at Summer Games in Stillwater

Owasso’s time spent on the field during this year’s Special Olympics Summer Games resulted in a number of prestigious accolades.

Owasso Special Olympics brought home a total of 24 gold medals, 14 silver and 15 bronze, along with 11 fourth-place finishes at the statewide event, held May 11-13 in Stillwater.

“The return of Special Olympics competitions has meant the world to all of us,” head coach Susan St. John said. “The trip to Stillwater for Summer Games is always something we look forward to, but this year it was just that much more special.”

Owasso had 113 athletes and unified partners compete in bocce and track & field at the state meet. Locally, 192 athletes took part in bowling, soccer, cornhole, volleyball and flag football. Others took part in swimming, art and the young athletes (ages 3-7) program.

During Stillwater’s opening ceremony, both the Owasso high School and Owasso 7th Grade Center were presented with a Unified Champion Schools state banner. This recognizes those schools that demonstrate excellence in fully inclusive sports programs, inclusive youth leadership, whole school engagement and school leadership.

When asked what it means to see Owasso Special Olympic athletes engage in another successful year, St. John replied, “We have a great team and there is a lot to brag about.”

OHS in 2019 was named to ESPN’s Honor Roll. This allows staff to incorporate Special Olympics sports, leadership and related activities, and demonstrates a commitment to inclusion by meeting 10 national standards of excellence.

Owasso Special Olympics will return to its full schedule in the fall, with staff planning new upcoming fundraisers to help support the program.

