Owasso serves as launching pad for Ethiopian student’s long-sought hospitality career

Hadas Bryan has her adoptive family to thank for pursuing a career in the hospitality industry.
The 19-year-old student from Ethiopia journeyed over 8,000 miles west to the Tulsa area about seven years ago after a lengthy adoption process led her to the states.
Since starting middle school in America, Bryan has spent much of her time in the classroom learning about her new culture and its many offerings. It wasn’t until her junior year of high school, however, that she took up an interest in the food and hotel business.
Bryan was quick to prepare for what she envisioned to be a longstanding career in the industry, and focused her efforts toward attaining a certificate in restaurant and lodging management from the Tulsa Tech Owasso campus. But Bryan’s passion for the trade went beyond what textbooks could impart, giving her adoptive parents much of the credit for her success.
“That’s the best thing that you can do for someone is be there and help them and guide them … and that’s what my family did,” Bryan said. “There was somebody that didn’t give up on me; that’s how I got here this far.”
This year, Bryan, a Broken Arrow resident, will receive her certificate from the Owasso-based trade school after completing her studies, along with an internship at Stoney Creek Hotel in her southern hometown suburb.
Bryan received firsthand hospitality experience at the hotel — centrally located off of a high-traffic area in the heart of Broken Arrow — where she got the opportunity to serve breakfast to guests, prepare conference rooms for meetings and carry out a variety of other tasks.
“I love serving and I love making somebody’s day … and giving someone at the beginning (of the day) with that fresh coffee cup or that fresh sandwich … and making people smile,” Bryan said. “Putting effort and energy into someone is more than anything that you can do for them.”
What’s more, Bryan’s internship gave her a chance to further hone her skills by working with other peers on staff at the hotel, whose comradery helped steer her in the right direction.
“Meeting the whole team and help, they show that teamwork is so important; when you come together, you can get a lot of things done,” she said. “That became a reality for me (to) show them, ‘I know how to also do teamwork, so I would love to do this with you all.’”
Bryan’s efforts haven’t gone without their share of assistance from her Tulsa Tech instructor, Jody Marler, who has taken Bryan under her wing since the first day of the certification program.
“She (Hadas) always shows up to class, and even though she has her mask on, I can still see her smiling,” Marler said. “It makes me happy to know that she found something that she loves to do, and something that she has endless amount of opportunities to go and use all of her skills that she has.”
Marler’s class was faced with potential job shortages and other challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the last year, which affected Bryan’s ability to land a position in the workforce at the time.
Over the last several months, however, Bryan has used the different resources at her disposal through Tulsa Tech, and has stayed active in her internship, leading Stoney Creek to eventually hire her — a decision, Marler said, that serves as a testament to Bryan’s upstanding character and excellent work ethic.
“Stoney Creek had reached out to me personally and they said, ‘We love her.’ They’re like, ‘She is great; we want to hire her,’” Marler said. “They are not necessarily hiring a lot of people right now in the industry, and they were like, ‘but we want her.’”
Bryan now works as a breakfast assistant at the Broken Arrow hospital, thanks in large part to her friend and mentor who stuck by her side and provided a steady foundation for her path forward.
“My relationship with her (Mrs. Marler) is pretty amazing,” Bryan said. “She has helped me find what I can do even more in the hospitality world, because I never thought I could learn as much as I’ve learned in this program without her.”
Bryan is among 24 students to graduate with a certificate in restaurant and lodging management from the Tulsa Tech Owasso campus this year. She wants to work toward becoming a hotel manager or owner in the future. Bryan also enjoys working out, shopping and hiking in her spare time.