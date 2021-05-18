Owasso serves as launching pad for Ethiopian student’s long-sought hospitality career

Bryan received firsthand hospitality experience at the hotel — centrally located off of a high-traffic area in the heart of Broken Arrow — where she got the opportunity to serve breakfast to guests, prepare conference rooms for meetings and carry out a variety of other tasks.

“I love serving and I love making somebody’s day … and giving someone at the beginning (of the day) with that fresh coffee cup or that fresh sandwich … and making people smile,” Bryan said. “Putting effort and energy into someone is more than anything that you can do for them.”

What’s more, Bryan’s internship gave her a chance to further hone her skills by working with other peers on staff at the hotel, whose comradery helped steer her in the right direction.

“Meeting the whole team and help, they show that teamwork is so important; when you come together, you can get a lot of things done,” she said. “That became a reality for me (to) show them, ‘I know how to also do teamwork, so I would love to do this with you all.’”

Bryan’s efforts haven’t gone without their share of assistance from her Tulsa Tech instructor, Jody Marler, who has taken Bryan under her wing since the first day of the certification program.