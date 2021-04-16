Owasso seniors gearing up for Grad Bash thanks to $3,000 donation from Jersey Mike’s

Owasso High School seniors are gearing up for graduation on May 18, but are also setting their sights on the school’s follow-up Grad Bash celebration.
OHS plans to host the annual post-graduation lock-in at Main Event in Jenks, where outbound seniors will get a chance to enjoy an evening of fellowship with friends after turning their tassels to the future.
This year’s Grad Bash was made possible thanks in part to Jersey Mike’s Subs, which held a fundraiser in conjunction with its grand opening week, March 10-14, to help support OHS in its efforts to host the event.
“We want to make sure we … we make an impact here in Owasso,” said Luis Tineo, general manager at Jersey Mike’s. “We decided to partner up with Owasso High School; I think it’s important that we give to our community back.”
Jersey Mike’s raised about $3,000 during its debut, which Tineo personally delivered to OHS Principal Mark Officer on Friday afternoon to reserve for Grad Bash — an event that faced complications amid the pandemic.
“This is a great, big deal for us,” Officer said. “It’s just a safe place for them (the students) to go hang out one last time together as a class … just having a good time.”
Hagan Hood, OHS senior board president, and Shreya Rohatgi, board secretary, were both impacted by the local restaurant’s recent donation, and
“For Jersey Mike’s to be so accepting in their first establishment in Owasso, it was a blessing,” Hood said. “We’re just really thankful for Jersey Mike’s and the kindness that they’ve showed us.”
Rohatgi added, “It’s just so surprising, so amazing that this worked out the way it did. This was a great way for our community also to show how much they support our seniors, and we just really our thankful and appreciate this opportunity.”
In addition to raising funds for OHS, Jersey Mike’s in Owasso also generated over $6,300 for Domestic Violence Intervention Services, which went toward the company’s total contribution of $15 million for its annual Day of Giving on March 31.
More information about Jersey Mike’s can be found at jerseymikes.com.