Owasso seniors gearing up for Grad Bash thanks to $3,000 donation from Jersey Mike’s

Owasso High School seniors are gearing up for graduation on May 18, but are also setting their sights on the school’s follow-up Grad Bash celebration.

OHS plans to host the annual post-graduation lock-in at Main Event in Jenks, where outbound seniors will get a chance to enjoy an evening of fellowship with friends after turning their tassels to the future.

This year’s Grad Bash was made possible thanks in part to Jersey Mike’s Subs, which held a fundraiser in conjunction with its grand opening week, March 10-14, to help support OHS in its efforts to host the event.

“We want to make sure we … we make an impact here in Owasso,” said Luis Tineo, general manager at Jersey Mike’s. “We decided to partner up with Owasso High School; I think it’s important that we give to our community back.”

Jersey Mike’s raised about $3,000 during its debut, which Tineo personally delivered to OHS Principal Mark Officer on Friday afternoon to reserve for Grad Bash — an event that faced complications amid the pandemic.

“This is a great, big deal for us,” Officer said. “It’s just a safe place for them (the students) to go hang out one last time together as a class … just having a good time.”