Owasso sculptor’s work unveiled at National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida

Owasso sculptor Sandra Van Zandt is using her creative skills to impact others across state lines.

The longtime artisan saw her latest handiwork unveiled at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida, last week.

Her large-scale, three-figure bronze monument, “In Every Clime and Place,” was installed outside the renowned military and aerospace complex on Friday, July 15, to serve as a local landmark for the community.

Van Zandt crafted the 12-foot-tall, 15-foot-wide statue for the VMAQ Monument Foundation in an effort to honor the legacy of veterans who served in Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare squadrons for over 40 years.

“We’re finally glad it’s up,” said Van Zandt, who spent the last four years bringing her patriotic piece to life. “Just to be chosen to do it is such an honor … and a privilege.”

On March 8, 2019, the final remaining EA-6B Prowler squadron was officially deactivated at a ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, marking the end of a distinguished era in airborne electronic warfare.

Van Zandt’s sculpture represents those who served in the VMAQ community — a pilot, a mechanic and an electronic counter measures officer — as they prepare to launch on a flight.

“They’re getting ready to get in an airplane and they may not come back, and they still do it,” Van Zandt said. “That’s what’s important to me, to see that other people understand what we ask of our military.”

Van Zandt, 72, a sculptor of nearly four decades, conceptualized the idea of “In Every Clime and Place” at her personal studio, based out of her Owasso home, in 2018.

Her journey to transform a single ball of clay into a historic monument has since been paved with intensive planning and determination that ultimately culminated in Friday’s milestone celebration.

The three figures, each weighing about 600 to 700 pounds, were picked up from the Omega Bronze foundry in Smithville, Texas, and transported to Pensacola on Thursday. Once erected, individuals like VMAQ Marketing Chief Andrea Qualkinbush were captivated by the result.

“Seeing it in person is better than any of us could have imagined,” Qualkinbush said. “The decades of service these Marines and their families have given to his nation deserves to be celebrated.

“Our monument is meant to represent everyone who served in our community. Our hope is … people will stand there admiring the figures and imagine themselves, and I think Sandra achieved our goal in spades.”

Van Zandt has created over 50 military and other commemorative sculptures for museums, municipalities and educational facilities across roughly a dozen states, including Texas, Missouri, Tennessee and Utah.

Among her most famous aviation pieces are: “To the Flight Line,” “Hangar Talk” and, most notably, “The Spirit of Naval Aviation,” which she also dedicated to Pensacola’s National Naval Aviation Museum in 1996.

When asked what it means for her to take on a project like “In Every Clime and Place,” Van Zandt replied, “I learn a lot from their (the soldiers’) stories … That really makes you proud of your country, what these guys are asked to do, so that’s always wonderful.”

Van Zandt’s latest project complements her previous works, which have paid homage to prominent individuals such as former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld; retired Lt. Gen. Mundy, 30th Commandant of the Marines; and former astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon.

The VMAQ helped fund Van Zandt’s project through various donations and grassroots efforts, which led to raising about $400,000.

More information about Van Zandt, the VMAQ and National Naval Aviation Museum can be found at vmaqmonument.org and navalaviationmuseum.org.