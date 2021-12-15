Owasso school board updates transfer policy for classroom capacities

The Owasso school board on Monday voted to update its policy for out-of-district transfers.

The unanimous decision came following the passage of Senate Bill 783, which requires Oklahoma school districts to set their capacity for transfers by Jan. 1, 2022.

Under the new policy, classroom sizes across Owasso Public Schools will be dictated by new figures set forth by the school board, with updates published quarterly as to how many open seats will be available, according to Kerwin Koerner, assistant superintendent of district services.

“For the most part, our transfer process will not change drastically. The new law will not affect our current transfer students’ status,” Koerner said. “What will change is the capacity numbers for each grade that we have to report, and the board of education votes on.”

The current total capacity for all 13 Owasso school sites stands at 9,693. OPS’s new ceiling under SB783 will decrease to 9,510. Eight schools are decreasing their capacities by an average of about 18 seats, while five are increasing their limit by an average of about 13 spots.