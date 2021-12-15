Owasso school board updates transfer policy for classroom capacities

The Owasso school board on Monday voted to update its policy for out-of-district transfers.
The unanimous decision came following the passage of Senate Bill 783, which requires Oklahoma school districts to set their capacity for transfers by Jan. 1, 2022.
Under the new policy, classroom sizes across Owasso Public Schools will be dictated by new figures set forth by the school board, with updates published quarterly as to how many open seats will be available, according to Kerwin Koerner, assistant superintendent of district services.
“For the most part, our transfer process will not change drastically. The new law will not affect our current transfer students’ status,” Koerner said. “What will change is the capacity numbers for each grade that we have to report, and the board of education votes on.”
The current total capacity for all 13 Owasso school sites stands at 9,693. OPS’s new ceiling under SB783 will decrease to 9,510. Eight schools are decreasing their capacities by an average of about 18 seats, while five are increasing their limit by an average of about 13 spots.
The school with the highest capacity cut, at 45, is Morrow Elementary, and the school with the highest increase, at 30, is Stone Canyon Elementary.
Despite the new changes, 156 openings are still available across all sites, except for Stone Canyon and the Owasso 8th Grade Center.
“If they are a transfer student in good standing with us, meaning their attendance is good, their discipline is good, then they could roll over annually as a transfer,” Koerner said. “Even though our capacities may be over, we can still accept them by law.”
Koerner did note, however, that SB783 could create unique challenges for the district. A sector of Stone Canyon that carries into Rogers County (representing about 66 students), for example, may impact local families living in that area whose children attend the city’s easternmost school.
“Geographical areas or neighborhoods that were historically granted transfers may be denied in the future if the capacity has been reached for a specific grade,” Koerner said. “That may affect families with siblings that have historically been granted a transfer to a school, and other siblings may in the future be denied.”
The Owasso school board will revisit quarterly to determine capacity numbers, and republish the updated figures on Jan. 1, April 1, July 1 and Sept. 1.
Click this link to see the full list of OPS class capacities for 2022.