Owasso school board pursues legal action against state ed board over charter school funding

Owasso Public Schools is moving forward with steps to take legal action against the Oklahoma Board of Education.

The Owasso school board voted unanimously Monday night to challenge the state school board over a controversial lawsuit settlement that could reallocate tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to charter schools — at the cost of traditional public schools.

OPS joins a growing list of area school districts that are disputing the litigation, which would allow charter schools to receive an equal share of the revenue from the state’s gross production, motor vehicle and rural electrification association tax collections, state school land earnings and county tax collections.

“Is what the state board of education did a necessary action? The answer is no,” OPS Superintendent Amy Fichtner said. “It is about us honoring the formula that is in place, that’s designed for equity across the state of Oklahoma … but dividing those funds further … is not good stewardship of the state’s dollars.”

Fichtner and her administration now plan to enter discussions about the validity of the lawsuit settlement, which the state school board greenlighted in a 4-3 vote on March 25, despite objections from Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and against the advice of its own legal counsel.