Owasso school board president Neal Kessler retained his Ward 3 seat against newcomers Kristy Moon and Vincent Donaldson in Tuesday’s primary election.

The polls reflect that Kessler nabbed 740 votes (58%) over Donaldson’s 388 (30%) and Moon’s 132 (10%), according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma Election Board.

Kessler, who has served the district since 2017 in his five-year term, will advance for another five years to serve as the community’s voice in public education, establishing the policies under which the district operates.

“I am thankful for the support shown by our community today,” Kessler said. “There are exciting things on the horizon, and I look forward to continuing to serve Owasso Public Schools and its students.”

More than 1,200 voters turned up at 24 precinct sites across the Owasso community. Chris Wills and Jay McElroy, for example, submitted their ballots in the evening.

“I just think this is a super important election,” Wills said. “I really think it’s important to get people in there (on the board) who are willing to show what they’re doing, why they make the decisions that they’re making and let parents vocalize their issues.”

McElroy added, “We’ve got three kids and they’ve just grown up in the school system … I just felt like it was my duty to come out and vote.”

Kessler is accompanied by Ward 1 Deputy Clerk Stephanie Ruttman, Ward 2 Member Rhonda Mills, Ward 4 Vice President Brent England and Ward 5 Clerk Frosty Turpen.

In Collinsville, incumbent school board member Jennifer McElroy ran unopposed for the Ward 3 seat, also a five-year term.

For Owasso City Council, newcomer Paul Loving submitted his name for Ward 3, currently occupied by Councilman Bill Bush, who will step down after nine years. Incumbent Lyndell Dunn also entered his name for Ward 4. Both Loving and Dunn ran unopposed for the three-year terms.