The Owasso school board on Monday approved a comprehensive strategic plan designed to improve student services over the next five years.

Owasso Public Schools’ 2023-2028 Continuous Strategic Improvement plan provides a blueprint for the district to implement initiatives that will advance academic performance across its 14 school sites.

“This plan is rooted in our commitment to provide the best possible education to our students and ensure they have the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in college, career and life,” OPS Superintendent Margaret Coates said.

The CSI plan was developed in partnership with the Oklahoma State School Boards Association and the K20 Center for Education Community Renewal at the University of Oklahoma.

A stakeholder committee — comprised of students, teachers, parents, community members, city leaders, school administrators and subject-matter experts — met over the last year to formulate the plan based on public feedback gathered during that time.

“This collaborative effort resulted in a clear articulation of our values, core beliefs and learner expectations, which in turn helped us determine our goals and the objectives that we want to achieve over the next five years,” Coates said.

The process was carried out in four phases: Engage (“Who are we?”), Plan (“Where are we now?”), Act (“Where do we want to go and how will we know when we get there?”) and Achieve (“How do we plan to get there?”).

These efforts ultimately led the committee to develop the CSI plan based around four goal areas: Ram Achievement and Enrichment Opportunities, the Ram Team, Ram Community Culture and Ram Resources. Each of these goals includes dozens of objectives outlined on OPS’s website.

Overall, Ram Achievement and Enrichment Opportunities will allow the district to advance academic performance through professional learning communities and a full-day pre-kindergarten program. It will also elevate college, career and life readiness.

The second goal will recruit, retain and develop the Ram Team through an employee support and professional development plan. This will be followed with Ram Community Culture to improve stakeholder satisfaction by incorporating shared leadership and a safe and nurturing environment.

Lastly, Ram Resources will pave the way for student-led clubs, leadership and character education programs. It will also enhance and maintain district infrastructure with a three-way improvement plan focusing on facilities, technology and transportation.

“We are committed to providing the best possible education for our students, and this five-year Continuous Strategic Improvement plan is our roadmap for achieving that goal,” Coates said. “I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and am honored to be a part of this community.”

OPS’s administration will continue to monitor the action steps in the CSI plan, and will regularly update the Owasso school board to its ongoing progress.