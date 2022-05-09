Owasso school board hires Margaret Coates as new district superintendent

Owasso Public Schools this week hired Margaret Coates as the district’s new superintendent.

The Owasso school board unanimously voted in Coates during a special session in the Dale C. Johnson Education Service Center on Monday, May 9.

“She (Margaret) possesses a set of qualities that makes her a visionary leader with many exciting long-term goals for the district,” the board said in a recent letter. “We believe she will be a dynamic leader of our district for many years to come.”

Coates, who has served as interim superintendent since November 2021, now fills the district’s leadership seat formerly occupied by Amy Fichtner, who resigned the same month after three years.

“I’m thrilled to be serving in this role, and just honored and deeply humbled,” Coates said at Monday’s session. “We have amazing teachers, leaders, students, community. This is the place to be, and I’m so glad that I’m here and I’m just looking forward to the journey ahead.”

OPS partnered with the Oklahoma State School Boards Association over the last several months in search for a new superintendent for the district, but ultimately agreed to retain Coates for the long-term.

“Dr. Coates has an ‘all students first’ philosophy,” the board said in the letter. “That perspective, combined with her demonstrated ability to develop educational leaders, work as part of a team, listen and communicate effectively and enforce policies, set her apart from the other candidates.”

Coates retired from OPS as the district’s assistant superintendent for teaching and learning in June 2021 before returning as interim superintendent last fall.

She began her education career in Owasso as a geometry teacher at Owasso High School’s West Campus in 2002 before serving as assistant principal from 2007 to 2012. She also held the role of assistant superintendent of secondary education for Broken Arrow Public Schools from 2012 to 2018.

OPS plans to soon release a 100-day plan to the public, which details Coates’ focus areas of culture, organizational excellence, connection with stakeholders, academic excellence, innovation, school bond and strategic planning.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.