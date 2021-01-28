Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Stephanie Ruttman

Here is a Q&A of Stephanie Ruttman, who will run for Owasso school board’s Ward 1 seat, currently occupied by Pat Vanatta, in the Feb. 9 election.
Ruttman will seek the vote against Lynn Cagle, Kristin Vivar, Rick Lang and Lisa Anderson, all of whom are also being featured throughout the week.
1. Why are you running for this election?
In short, I have a heart for service to students. Even when I put my teaching career on hold to raise our family, I sought opportunities to invest in the lives of students as a leader in programs like AWANA, VBS, Sunday school and youth ministry. While I was planning a move back into education, a friend approached me with the idea of running for the school board, so I decided to look into it. The more I researched, the more I grew in confidence that my gifts and experiences could best be used for the good of Owasso in this role.
2. How will you best represent the citizens of Owasso if appointed?
I am committed to keeping an open mind and gathering perspectives from multiple and diverse sources within the community before deciding how to vote on any issue that may have an impact on the daily lives of students. To best represent the citizens of Owasso, I will demonstrate accessibility and promote an open line of communication with citizens so that parents, teachers and students have an opportunity to make suggestions and voice their support or concerns before an issue goes to a vote.
3. What are three main goals you bring to the table if elected?
A. Accessibility. To demonstrate accessibility, I will be visible and approachable at school activities, volunteer in schools and engage citizens through email, by phone, social media and in person.
B. Social media presence. Since we live in a time when we rely on news to come to us, social media is a valuable tool for sharing relevant information; maintaining a forum for sharing dreams and concerns facing the district; and informing citizens of board agenda items up for discussion.
C. Raising awareness about district processes. One way to preemptively mitigate conflict between the district and the community is to seek to actively inform citizens about changes up for consideration before they go to vote, and help the community to have a solid grasp of the process by which decisions are made at the school board level.
4. How will your personal values and convictions impact your decision making on the board?
My guiding principles in decision making are: keeping an open mind, doing appropriate research and gathering varying perspectives. As a school board member, I will represent something much bigger than myself, and will always seek to listen to others for the sake of gaining perspective and understanding about the way others view the world around us.
5. In one sentence, why should Owasso residents vote for you?
The unique perspectives that I will bring to the Owasso school board are those of the parent with children currently enrolled in OPS as well as a former teacher with classroom experience, a proven history for investing in the lives of students and a commitment to engage the community with an open mind about the future of OPS.