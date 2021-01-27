Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Rick Lang

Here is a Q&A of Rick Lang, who will run for Owasso school board’s Ward 1 seat, currently occupied by Pat Vanatta, in the Feb. 9 election.
Lang will seek the vote against Lynn Cagle, Kristin Vivar, Stephanie Ruttman and Lisa Anderson, all of whom are also being featured throughout the week.
1. Why are you running in this election?
Throughout this campaign, I keep hearing “10,000 Reasons.” We no longer have 10,000 reasons; it is closer to 9,200 students. This is a drop of more than 600 from last year. Yes, we are in the middle of a pandemic, but I do not feel this is the only reason for the drop in enrollment. Our community continues to grow, but we are experiencing lower enrollment and increased staff turnover. I am concerned about where we are as a district, where we are headed and how we get there. I am running because I want to be part of the solution, to support teachers in their classrooms and to make decisions that are best for the students of this district.
2. How will you best represent the citizens of Owasso if appointed?
I will represent the values and beliefs of the community at large. I will be a voice for the community and will be accessible and accountable to the community. My prior military leadership skills have taught me to be objective, and I can be counted on to do the right thing for both the district and the community.
3. What are three main goals you bring to the table if elected?
My goals are no different than what is set out by the state as a board member’s responsibility and duty — the primary function being the hiring and subsequent evaluation of the superintendent. I plan to ensure that this function is fair and transparent to the community at large. I plan to ensure our teachers have what they need to be successful in the classroom. I plan to ensure our students’ education is a top priority.
4. How will your personal values and convictions impact your decision-making on the board?
My values and convictions have been largely shaped by my military and civilian security contracting experience. I have learned to be objective and accountable for my actions and decisions. I believe in following existing rules, policies and laws. I can always be counted on to do the right thing for the group, even if I do not personally agree with it. I hold myself to a higher standard because I believe I cannot hold others accountable if I am not accountable for my own actions.
5. In one sentence, why should Owasso residents vote for you?
Owasso residents should vote for me because I am not promising to come in and do things outside the scope of this job; I am just promising to come in and do the job in the manner it is meant to be done.