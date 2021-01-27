Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Rick Lang

Throughout this campaign, I keep hearing “10,000 Reasons.” We no longer have 10,000 reasons; it is closer to 9,200 students. This is a drop of more than 600 from last year. Yes, we are in the middle of a pandemic, but I do not feel this is the only reason for the drop in enrollment. Our community continues to grow, but we are experiencing lower enrollment and increased staff turnover. I am concerned about where we are as a district, where we are headed and how we get there. I am running because I want to be part of the solution, to support teachers in their classrooms and to make decisions that are best for the students of this district.