Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Lynn Cagle

Here is a Q&A of Lynn Cagle, who will run for Owasso school board’s Ward 1 seat, currently occupied by Pat Vanatta, in the Feb. 9 election.
Cagle will seek the vote against Kristin Vivar, Stephanie Ruttman, Rick Lang and Lisa Anderson, all of whom were also featured throughout the week.
1. Why are you running for this election?
I want to help educate our future. I believe in public education (i.e., education for all children), and want to contribute to the promotion of that philosophy more directly, as I believe public education has become increasingly diluted by the influence of specific/narrow interests served better by the private school educational model. My life now affords me the attention and energy that I believe being an OPS school board member deserves.
2. How will you best represent the citizens of Owasso if appointed?
I will be available to the OPS constituency within legally established boundaries governing Oklahoma school board member conduct. I will strive to reflectively listen as I make decisions that are empirically based. I will support the emotional and physical safety of all students, including those at risk for being forgotten, demeaned, bullied and/or otherwise marginalized. I will support teacher, counselor and other staff development opportunities addressing issues across the facets of diversity. I will support adoption of curriculum and teaching methods that encourage critical thinking by students. I will be respectful of teachers’ ideas knowing their desire to serve our children underlies all they do. I will strive to be financially responsible in addressing the varied needs of OPS while balancing this with the desire to attract and keep those teachers graduating from our highly recognized Oklahoma teacher training programs.
3. What are three main goals you bring to the table if elected?
A. Diversity acknowledgment and embracement. The population diversity of the United States is reflected in our public schools, including race/ethnicity, language, disability, gender identification, income and opinions, to name a few.
B. Inclusion of the varied facets of diversity. Inclusion is the process whereby such diversity is brought together in our public schools whether applied to students, parents/caretakers or staff. Through purposeful inclusion, public schools demonstrate to students, teachers, parents and other constituents that they are valued and respected while also providing students with learning opportunities.
C. Equity of Opportunity for a high-quality education. Participation in inclusive curriculum and activities has been associated with reduced suspicion and prejudice, and resulted in improved student mental health affording them the opportunity for greater educational benefits.
4. How will your personal values and convictions impact your decision-making on the board?
I believe in the basic tenant that all individuals are worthy of respectful treatment. On this rests my goals of acknowledging diversity and its inclusion along with equity of opportunity. Respectful treatment of others incorporates truth, which underpins trust — both being vital elements for true representation. I aim to support needs identification and problem-solving using a collaborative approach with decisions based on empirical evidence. Waste disgusts me, whether financial or associated with the minds and abilities of individuals, especially children. My belief in personal responsibility for decisions will assure constituents that I will do all I can in pursuing the ultimate goal of educating our future.
5. In one sentence, why should Owasso residents vote for you?
I have extensive education and experience working for and with children, their families and their education, and will respectfully represent the OPS community in providing quality educational opportunities to all students while promoting their physical, social and emotional health so they are able to be competitive both locally and globally in their future pursuits as responsible citizens.