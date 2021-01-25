Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Lisa Anderson

Here is a Q&A of Lisa Anderson, who will run for Owasso school board’s Ward 1 seat, currently occupied by Pat Vanatta, in the Feb. 9 election.
Anderson will seek the vote against Lynn Cagle, Rick Lang, Stephanie Ruttman and Kristin Vivar, all of whom will also be highlighted throughout this week.
1. Why are you running in this election?
Five years ago, I did not feel that it was the right time to hold a position on the school board while my children were attending OPS, as I never wanted to be viewed as advocating a specific position for my children above the best interests of all students. During the years that my kids were in school, I attended many school board meetings, spoke at meetings and have had face-to-face meetings with Dr. Fichtner and other school administrators. Over the years that my children were in school, I found myself advocating more and more for not just my children, but for other students, and various student organizations. I knew my ultimate goal was to serve on the Owasso school board and continue to speak for those who feel they are not being heard, and to work with those who want/need to be heard. I have served and will continue to selflessly serve the students, families and community of Owasso.
2. How will you best represent the citizens of Owasso if appointed?
I will truly listen to the concerns and opinions of students, families, teachers and community members. I will take a true interest in the issues impacting the students, their education and their well-being, and will thoroughly research each issue to ensure that I am making decisions that provide the best outcome for the students.
3. What are three main goals you bring to the table if elected?
I do not believe a candidate, nor a board member should have goals related to specific issues, or that they should have specific priorities. My goals will be to: Serve the students’ best interests to allow them to achieve educational success; strive to show respect and listen to concerns and opinions of students, parents, families, teachers and the community; and provide transparency into, and answer questions about, my position and decisions as a school board member.
4. How will your personal values and convictions impact your decision-making on the board?
My personal values and convictions will take a back seat in my decision-making. I will do my due diligence to research the facts of any issue, and take into consideration what decisions will be in the students’ best interest. I will hold strong to my decisions and opinions, and will not be swayed by members of school administration or special interest groups, but will respectfully consider any input they provide.
5. In one sentence, why should Owasso residents vote for you?
Taking your concerns and opinions into consideration, I will advocate for your students with the same passion and drive as I have for my own kids.