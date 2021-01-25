Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Lisa Anderson

Five years ago, I did not feel that it was the right time to hold a position on the school board while my children were attending OPS, as I never wanted to be viewed as advocating a specific position for my children above the best interests of all students. During the years that my kids were in school, I attended many school board meetings, spoke at meetings and have had face-to-face meetings with Dr. Fichtner and other school administrators. Over the years that my children were in school, I found myself advocating more and more for not just my children, but for other students, and various student organizations. I knew my ultimate goal was to serve on the Owasso school board and continue to speak for those who feel they are not being heard, and to work with those who want/need to be heard. I have served and will continue to selflessly serve the students, families and community of Owasso.