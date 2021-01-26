Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Kristin Vivar

Here is a Q&A of Kristin Vivar, who will run for Owasso school board’s Ward 1 seat, currently occupied by Pat Vanatta, in the Feb. 9 election.
Vivar will seek the vote against Lynn Cagle, Rick Lang, Stephanie Ruttman and Lisa Anderson, all of whom are also being featured throughout the week.
1. Why are you running in this election?
I am passionate about education. I have served as a teacher for over 25 years with experience as a school administrator. I’m running because I want a board that is responsive to the concerns and needs of parents, teachers and students. My experience of teaching virtually and also in the classroom gives me a real-world perspective to bring to the board. The struggles and challenges parents, teachers and students faced during the pandemic showed me that my experience, both in the classroom and administratively, was desperately needed at the school board level to provide them an empathetic voice. I want to let my experience work for the Owasso community.
2. How will you best represent the citizens of Owasso if appointed?
I will organize, prioritize and commit to those things that are most important to student achievement. I am committed to educational equity, and will use data to drive decisions, policies and changes to improve student outcomes. Our schools are a reflection of our community, and I want to cultivate authentic collaboration between the community and the board. Giving a voice to parents and engaging them in the process is important to me, and I will work hard to provide opportunities that allow them to take part in the decisions that affect their child’s education. I will be available, transparent and authentic with all stakeholders. As a parent who raised three children who graduated from OPS to be productive members and a decent reflection of our community, I will do this in two steps: First, by making myself available and providing transparency to the community; and second, by always asking myself before any decision I make, “Does this improve student outcomes for every student?”
3. What are three main goals you bring to the table if elected?
A. Increasing parental involvement by establishing a Parent Advisory Council
B. Increasing transparency in Owasso Public Schools by: allowing/including public forums, questions and comments during the superintendent selection process; and livestreaming board meetings and posting recordings on the web page
C. Focusing on innovative curriculum and practices that improve all learning, whether though online or in person with particular attention to the development of a language immersion program.
4. How will your personal values and convictions impact your decision-making on the board?
As a Christian, I value relationships, truthfulness, integrity and service. I will rely on those values to help ensure collaboration and transparency on the board. I believe solutions and ideas can be developed and encouraged from the bottom up rather than delivered from the top down. Student achievement will be at the core of every decision I make.
5. In one sentence, why should Owasso residents vote for you?
As the only current educator in this race, with a track record of proven leadership, I’d like to let my experience work for the Owasso community.