Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Kristin Vivar

Here is a Q&A of Kristin Vivar, who will run for Owasso school board’s Ward 1 seat, currently occupied by Pat Vanatta, in the Feb. 9 election.

Vivar will seek the vote against Lynn Cagle, Rick Lang, Stephanie Ruttman and Lisa Anderson, all of whom are also being featured throughout the week.

1. Why are you running in this election?

I am passionate about education. I have served as a teacher for over 25 years with experience as a school administrator. I’m running because I want a board that is responsive to the concerns and needs of parents, teachers and students. My experience of teaching virtually and also in the classroom gives me a real-world perspective to bring to the board. The struggles and challenges parents, teachers and students faced during the pandemic showed me that my experience, both in the classroom and administratively, was desperately needed at the school board level to provide them an empathetic voice. I want to let my experience work for the Owasso community.

2. How will you best represent the citizens of Owasso if appointed?