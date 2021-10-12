Owasso school board calls for election on Feb. 8 to fill Ward 2 seat

The Owasso school board on Monday called for a nonpartisan election on Feb. 8, 2022, to fill its Ward 2 seat.
The board is composed of five members elected by geographic wards to five-year terms. President Rhonda Mills currently occupies the chair for District 2, and her term will be fulfilled in February.
Mills, who has served on the board since 2012, told the Owasso Reporter in an email that she is not making her intentions for reelection known at this time.
Mills serves alongside member Stephanie Ruttman, Ward 1; Vice President Neal Kessler, Ward 3; clerk Brent England, Ward 4; and deputy clerk Frosty Turpen, Ward 5.
The upcoming February election comes on the heels of the district’s April 6 runoff election, in which newcomer Ruttman defeated her opponent, Rick Lang, to fill the board’s Ward 1 seat, formerly occupied by Pat Vanatta.
The board acts as the community’s voice in public education, establishing the policies under which the district operates. Acting as the chief executive officer, Superintendent Amy Fichtner is responsible for administering board policies and district regulations.
“These individuals volunteer their time to help set policies used in our district and, more importantly, to advocate for students and their parents,” said Jordan Korphage, director of communications at OPS. “We are very appreciative of all individuals who wish to serve the students of Owasso in this role.”
Qualified individuals interested in running as a candidate for the board’s Ward 2 seat may file to run as a candidate at the Tulsa County Election Board starting Dec. 6-8. A total of five residents filed for candidacy to run in the board’s April election.