Owasso school board calls for election on Feb. 14 to fill Ward 3 seat

The Owasso school board this week called for a nonpartisan election on Feb. 14, 2023, to fill its Ward 3 seat.

The board is composed of five members elected by geographic wards to five-year terms. President Neal Kessler currently occupies the chair for District 3, and his term will be fulfilled in February.

Kessler, who has served on the board since 2017, confirmed with the Owasso Reporter that he is currently planning to seek reelection.

Kessler serves alongside member Stephanie Ruttman, Ward 1; member Rhonda Mills, Ward 2; president Brent England, Ward 4; and clerk Frosty Turpen, Ward 5.

The board acts as the community’s voice in public education, establishing the policies under which the district operates. Acting as the chief executive officer, Superintendent Margaret Coates is responsible for administering board policies and district regulations.

“These individuals volunteer their time to help set policies used in our district and, more importantly, to advocate for students and their parents,” Jordan Korphage, director of communications at OPS, said in a previous story. “We are very appreciative of all individuals who wish to serve the students of Owasso in this role.”

Qualified individuals interested in running as a candidate for the board’s Ward 3 seat may file to run as a candidate at the Tulsa County Election Board Dec. 5-7.